Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were rescued on Wednesday evening by Lough Swilly RNLI after they became cut off by high tide in the Lambs Bay area of Lough Swilly.

A Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson outlined how, at 9.24pm on Wednesday, July 24, they were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard after a member of the public reported two people cut off by the high tide in the Lambs Bay area of the Lough – near Rathmullan.

“The Atlantic 85 was quickly launched at Ned's Point. The volunteer crew made their way to the Lambs Bay area and removed two people from the rocks and took them safely to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both were in good spirits so the crew returned to Ned's, refuelled and made ready for service.

“We would like to thank the member of the public who contacted the Coast Guard.