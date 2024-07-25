Two people rescued after getting cut off by high tide on Lough Swilly
A Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson outlined how, at 9.24pm on Wednesday, July 24, they were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard after a member of the public reported two people cut off by the high tide in the Lambs Bay area of the Lough – near Rathmullan.
“The Atlantic 85 was quickly launched at Ned's Point. The volunteer crew made their way to the Lambs Bay area and removed two people from the rocks and took them safely to shore.
“Both were in good spirits so the crew returned to Ned's, refuelled and made ready for service.
“We would like to thank the member of the public who contacted the Coast Guard.
“Remember if you see someone in difficulty in or on the water, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”
