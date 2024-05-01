Two teenagers killed in road traffic collision on the A5
The PSNI confirmed two people have died after the incident in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Tuesday, April 30.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.
“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.
“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened."
Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said the community was ‘shocked and devastated’ to learn of the deaths.
The West Tyrone MP said: “My immediate thoughts are with these young people’s families and friends as they come to terms with this unimaginable heartbreak today.
“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.
“More families have been left heartbroken by another fatal collision on this dangerous road, and today’s news serves as another sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.
“Police have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time with dash cam footage to assist their inquiries.”
The PSNI said: “Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."
