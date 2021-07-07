Man airlifted from Scalp Mountain after quad bike incident
A man was airlifted to hospital from Scalp Mountain on Tuesday afternoon after an incident involving a quad bike.
Malin Head Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue after receiving a call for assistance from the National Ambulance Service at 4.55pm.
A spokesperson told the Journal they were informed a man had been on a quad bike and it had fallen over on top of him. As he was in a remote location, the ambulance service requested coastguard assistance in transferring him to hospital.
Malin Head Coastguard also tasked Greencastle Coast Guard to the scene, who secured the area, as well as the Rescue 118 helicopter. The man was airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital. At this time, his condition remains unknown.