WEATHER: Black ice and air pollution alerts issued for Derry & North West
Motorists have been to exert extreme caution on the roads this week as freezing conditions is leading to treacherous ice and black ice on the roads network.
While main routes are being gritted, motorists have have been advised to expect dangerous conditions on many other roads.
A number of road traffic incidents have already been reported across Ireland due to hazardous roads.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to take extra caution when driving due to icy conditions in some areas. Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions.”
Meanwhile the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has taken the rare step of advising that localised high and moderate levels of air pollution from particulate matter, are currently being experienced in North West.
A spokesperson said on Sunday night: “The weather situation is unlikely to change significantly over the next 24 hours which may cause this pollution to persist.
“The high levels of pollution are believed to be as a result of local pollution - home heating emissions and the current cold, calm weather conditions in which pollutants are not being dispersed.
“During periods of High Pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen. Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.”
Met Eireánn has issued a yellow warning for ice / low temperatures for across the country for this week.
The Irish government has advised that driving conditions will be hazardous with black ice, freezing temperatures, and freezing fog and to take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. as these can be extremely hazardous / slippery due to ice.
Speaking after an emergency meeting was held in Dublin at the weekend, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “I would advise everybody to monitor national and local media, including social media, over the coming days to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation.
“Above all, make sure you stay warm and safe and keep in touch with vulnerable or elderly neighbours,” he added.
For further information and hourly updates on levels of particulate matter (PM10 & PM2.5), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide you can check the website: www.airqualityni.co.uk and for advice see www.nidirect.gov.uk/air-pollution-and-health