Derry heavy rain weather warning worse than originally thought - here's why

The Met Office has issued a second Yellow Status weather warning for heavy rain in Derry and the rest of the North.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon and is valid between 3:10pm and 9:00pm on Wednesday.

The weather warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

"Heavy showers will continue through the rest of this afternoon and onwards into this evening," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some of these showers will be quite prolonged and a few places may see 10-20 mm of rain in an hour or two leading to surface water flooding on some roads.

"The heaviest showers look most likely to be over western, southern and central parts of Northern Ireland."