High Temperature Advisory issued for Ireland from Sunday

The Irish National Meteorological Service, issued the advisory on Wednesday and said: ‘ Ireland will experience a hot spell Sunday and into early next week. Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.”

They added that further updates are to follow.

There have been no warnings, as yet, from the Met Office for here, but soaring temperatures have gripped parts of Europe including Spain and Portugal, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees.