Ice continues to affect Derry and Strabane services and facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that the ongoing icy weather conditions continues to have some impact on some of its services.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refuse Collections

While refuse collection services are operating, council is experiencing some delays and there are some places, particularly in rural areas, where teams are unable to access. In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins as normal and teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days.

Cemeteries

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that the ongoing icy weather conditions continues to have some impact on some of its services.

The City Cemetery is closed this morning and only open to facilitate funerals. Teams will continue to monitor as the day progresses. Other cemeteries will be open and monitored by staff throughout the day. Anyone visiting any cemeteries today are urged to be cautious and to stay on the gritted surfaces.

Recycling Centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public are advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area. There may be some delays to opening times. Council will endeavour to open them when it is safe to do so and teams will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day. The public are asked to be careful when using sites and to cooperate fully with staff.

Grass pitches

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.

3G Pitches

3G Pitches have been closed due to freezing condition. Pitch Inspections will be carried out today, however with temperatures expected to remain low for the duration of the day, it is anticipated these will remain closed tonight. Management at sites will be in contact with scheduled bookings to confirm arrangements.

Parks and play parks

While Council parks, greenways and play areas are open, the public are asked to note there will be delays in opening some of the parks and play areas due to the icy conditions and are advised that many pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users. Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight will only open when it is safe to do so.

Leisure Centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all Leisure centres will remain open, users are asked to check with their centre directly in relation to specific classes and events.

Community facilities

Some community centres are closed, and the council is advising users to contact their community centre directly or check on their Facebook pages for updates. For those centres that are open, users are advised to access them with extreme care due to ice and snow on roads, car parks and pathways.

City of Derry Airport

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at - https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

Further updates

Any additional updates on any of the above services will be provided and on social media channels.