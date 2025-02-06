The sad passing of Kacper Dudek was marked in the Dáil this week as TDs discussed the lasting impact of Storm Éowyn in Donegal.

Kacper, aged 20, died tragically at Feddyglass between Raphoe and Lifford at approximately 5.30am on January 24, when a tree fell on his car as he was travelling home from work just before the peak of the storm locally.

The 100% Redress Party TD Charles Ward, speaking on Wednesday, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to pay my respects to Kacper Dudek's family, a young man killed tragically in Donegal, in Raphoe, through this storm.

"His loss will be felt in his local community of Lifford and across the whole county. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh said she wished to extend her condolences to Mr. Dudek’s family.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae stated: “We have seen the sad episode where a tree fell on a young man going home from work in Donegal.

"It would have been the same whether it had been in Kerry or outside of our door. He was one of our own and he was killed by a falling tree. There should be no tree within falling distance of the road or the lines - full stop.”

Deputy Ward remarked that nearly two weeks after the tragedy ‘Donegal continues to be devastated by Storm Éowyn’.

He spoke of families who have had to make do without essential utilities for many days.

"Thousands have been left without electricity and water over the last week, many of whom are elderly, vulnerable and living in defective concrete homes. Over the next few weeks, I want the Government and this Chamber to realise the devastation that has happened in Donegal,” he said.

The unique perils for households affected by the defective blocks crisis was also raised.

"Affected homeowners face huge safety risks living in homes that are defective. The red wind warning came too late. The Government needs to address health and safety as soon as possible to treat this humanitarian crisis that is going on with defective concrete homes,” he added.

Deputy Ward called for better co-ordination between the Government and Donegal County Council.

"It is clear that the west and north west were impacted most due to lack of resources and failure to prepare. Many services were also severely impacted. A Montessori school in Donegal was without power for over a week, which affected over 30 families who had no access to childcare.

"The parents were forced to take significant time off work. Some 12 days later, there are still premises in Donegal without electricity and without water. There is no doubt the impact of this storm will be felt for a very long time,” he said.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, in response to some of the TDs’ concerns, said: “My Department is working as part of the co-ordinated Government response through the National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is the lead Government Department on severe weather incidents.

"The National Emergency Co-ordination Group continues to co-ordinate the intensive work across the whole of government to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services to homes, farms and businesses.”