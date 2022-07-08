Malin Head enjoyed 16.1 daily sunshine hours - the highest in Ireland

Met Éireann revealed it was case of sunny Donegal at the start of June.

"The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 16.1 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal on Saturday, June 4," the report reveals.

Unsurprisingly, as readers will be aware, the sunshine didn't last for too long, and the Northwest suffered the worst of the rain last month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malin Head