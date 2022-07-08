Malin Head enjoyed 16.1 daily sunshine hours - the highest in Ireland

Met Éireann revealed it was case of sunny Donegal at the start of June.
"The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 16.1 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal on Saturday, June 4," the report reveals.
Unsurprisingly, as readers will be aware, the sunshine didn't last for too long, and the Northwest suffered the worst of the rain last month.
"The bulk of the month’s rainfall fell during two main periods. The first was between Tuesday, June 7 and Saturday, June 11 when two Atlantic low pressure systems passed close to the Northwest of Ireland, one containing the remnants of ex-tropical storm Alex. This brought widespread rain or showers and unseasonably windy conditions," the report adds.