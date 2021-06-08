Partial solar eclipse - when will we see it on Thursday?

Other parts of the world will see a total annular eclipse, which creates a stunning ring of fire when seen from the earth.

While we won’t see that in Ireland, weather permitting, we’ll get to experience a partial solar eclipse. But be warned - it is dangerous to look directly at the sun even when it is partially blocked out by the moon.

Here the partial eclipse will start around 10.03am when the moon begins to take a chunk out of the sun.

A previous partial solar eclipse. 21 year old Michael Barkley took the photograph from his front garden in the Belfast Road area. CT33-711