Partial solar eclipse - when will we see it on Thursday?
The moon will partially cover the sun in a dazzling cosmic display across Ireland and Britain on Thursday.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:03 am
Other parts of the world will see a total annular eclipse, which creates a stunning ring of fire when seen from the earth.
While we won’t see that in Ireland, weather permitting, we’ll get to experience a partial solar eclipse. But be warned - it is dangerous to look directly at the sun even when it is partially blocked out by the moon.
Here the partial eclipse will start around 10.03am when the moon begins to take a chunk out of the sun.
The heavenly phenomenon will last until 12.25pm and at its peak, the moon will cover between 20% and 30% of the sun from areas of Ireland and Britain.