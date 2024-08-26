Status Yellow rain warning for Donegal and 'heavy rain' forecast for Derry this evening
While the Met Office has not, as yet, issued any weather warning for Derry, it has forecast a cloudy. overcast day, turning to heavy rain by early evening.
However, Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for nearby Donegal, from 10pm on Monday, August 26, until 10am on Tuesday, August 27.
The week ahead will be ‘generally unsettled.’ However, there are some indications of ‘drier and more settled weather developing during the weekend and beyond’. In fact, the Met Office has temperatures in Derry in the low 20s on Sunday and Monday.
Met Eireann adds: “Early indications suggest the weekend will be mostly dry with spells of warm sunshine developing, especially on Sunday. However, there is still the chance of a few showers, mainly in the west and northwest.”
