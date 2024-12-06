Storm Darragh: Donegal under highest Status Red wind warning only issued in ‘very dangerous’ conditions

Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning for Donegal to Status Red, its highest level, issued only in ‘rare and very dangerous weather conditions from intense meteorological phenomena.’

With Storm Darragh incoming a Status Red wind warning for Donegal will take effect from 11pm on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

In such cases citizens are advised to ‘take action to protect yourself and your property’ and ‘follow instructions and advice given by the authorities under all circumstances and be prepared for exceptional measures’.

Meteorologists are warning of the potential of ‘extremely strong and gusty northwest winds’ with possible impacts including fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

A Status Redwarning is issued when there is a potential for widespread mean speeds over 80 kilometres per hour or widespread gusts over 130 kilometres per hour.

The highest warning is only issued in the case of ‘rare and very dangerous weather conditions from intense meteorological phenomena’.