Storm Éowyn: Donegal County Council issues update regarding accommodation safety concerns

Donegal County Council has said it encourages people ‘concerned about residing in mobile homes, or other accommodation with potential structural issues, to consider making alternative accommodation arrangements tonight through family or friends for the duration of the Storm Éowyn Red Weather warning.’

A spokesperson said: “If you are in this category and are unable to source alternative accommodation overnight through family or friends, it is suggested that Hotel or B&B accommodation is considered.

"In such cases, please hold on to your accommodation receipt. The Council will put in place a process with a view to reimbursement of reasonable vouched overnight costs in such verifiable circumstances.

The practical detail on this will be worked through as part of a range of follow ups that will be necessary in the aftermath of this weather event.”

All of Ireland is under a Status Red wind warning for Storm Éowyn.

Donegal Civil Defence in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential services, such as collecting / delivering essential medications, food supplies, delivering meals on wheels to the vulnerable, assist in the provision of temporary bedding and welfare, during Storm Éoywn

If anyone in Donegal is need of assistance, please contact Donegal Civil Defence on 00353 74 9153900