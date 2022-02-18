Storm Eunice: Snow is general over Derry but only lying on higher ground

The statutory authorities are asking people to take care on the roads with weather warnings in place on both sides of the border.

The Department of Infrastructure's Traffic Watch stated: "It has been snowing and icy conditions can be expected on roads in the North and West of the province Friday morning.

"Salting has been undertaken and snow ploughs deployed on the main routes likely to be affected - all routes currently open. Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."

The PSNI in Derry said: "It’s a cold one out there this morning. Make sure you thoroughly defrost your car and clear the snow from the windows and roof. Not only is it dangerous not to do this but it is an offence.

"Take care and drive accordingly to the conditions outside. These may change throughout the day as snow continues to fall. This may also lead to excess surface water if the temperatures rises."

The Met Office forecast: "Outbreaks of rain and snow this morning, snow heavy on high ground for a time. Becoming somewhat brighter this afternoon with wintry showers. Feeling cold in the strong to gale north to northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C."

Met Éireann predict: "Falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions."

