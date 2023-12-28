Fresh yellow warnings for wind, rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Donegal as Storm Gerrit continues to track north eastwards with further areas of low pressure due over Ireland at the weekend.

The worst of Storm Gerrit cleared Derry and Donegal on Wednesday.

However, Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Galway, Claire and Kerry.

Southwest to west winds will be strong and gusty at times and a combination of spring tides, large waves and strong winds may result in some coastal flooding.

The worst of Storm Gerrit has cleared the north west.

Squally showers may lead to localised flooding. The warning is live until 6am on Friday.

A separate thunderstorm warning for Donegal as well as the whole of Connacht and Munster has also been issued and expires at 9pm on Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity are expected with hail possible too.

Possible impacts include power outages, hazardous travelling conditions and localised flooding

A Met Office yellow warning for rain and wind for the whole of the North, meanwhile, expired at 10am on Wednesday as Storm Gerrit passed over Ireland and Britain.

Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday, the Met Office said. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds and rain.

The Met Office forecast for Derry is for some bright or sunny spells and a few showers, these briefly heavy, and for fresh to strong west to southwesterly winds, occasionally gale force along the north coast later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Met Éireann’s forecast is for the whole of Ulster is for windy conditions with sunny spells and showers, possibly turning to sleet and snow, with thunderstorms possible.

Fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds with gales at times along coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all Irish coasts is also in place until Friday morning with southwesterly winds, veering westerly, expected to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.