There was much surprise across Derry today, Monday, as people reported seeing a ‘tornado’ forming in the skies above.

Simon Austridge, who is visiting the area from England, shared a picture with the Derry Journal of the funnel-type cloud over Lisdillon Hill.

Simon outlined how he watched from Drumahoe as the tornado-like cloud appeared and hovered in the dark skies above the hill. It remained there for a few minutes before dissappating.

He said: “I looked out the window as the clouds were really dark. Suddenly, I realised there was a tornado funnel there. It has been a bit of an interesting couple of weeks, seeing the Aurora and now a tornado.”

"It was quite far away, so I couldn’t hear any noise, but it’s definitely not something you see every day.”

Simon wasn’t the only person to spot the unusual sight.

Garth Law also shared a picture that he took from the Bay Road area, out towards the direction of Altnagelvin.

Tornados and funnel clouds can form ahead of thunderstorms, for which the Met Office and Met Eireann have issued yellow and orange weather warnings this afternoon.