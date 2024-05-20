'Tornado' spotted in Derry sky ahead of thunderstorms
and live on Freeview channel 276
Simon Austridge, who is visiting the area from England, shared a picture with the Derry Journal of the funnel-type cloud over Lisdillon Hill.
Simon outlined how he watched from Drumahoe as the tornado-like cloud appeared and hovered in the dark skies above the hill. It remained there for a few minutes before dissappating.
He said: “I looked out the window as the clouds were really dark. Suddenly, I realised there was a tornado funnel there. It has been a bit of an interesting couple of weeks, seeing the Aurora and now a tornado.”
"It was quite far away, so I couldn’t hear any noise, but it’s definitely not something you see every day.”
Simon wasn’t the only person to spot the unusual sight.
Garth Law also shared a picture that he took from the Bay Road area, out towards the direction of Altnagelvin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.