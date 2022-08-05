Weather: Dry and sunny with temperatures around 20°C next week

Meteorologists in both Glasnevin and Exeter are forecasting that an area of high atmospheric pressure in the Atlantic will track over Ireland and Britain until late next week.

Met Éireann's models are suggesting highs of up to 23 degrees for Derry next week while the Met Office is predicting temperatures up to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann said the high pressure will bring 'generally dry sunny weather' with the 'highest temperatures increasing into the mid-twenties'.

High pressure will bring dry and sunny weather to Derry and Donegal next week.

In Derry and Donegal the mercury is likely to rise only to the more comfortable 20 degrees mark.

The south of England is set to experience much higher temperatures, according to the Met Office.

Some areas of southern Britain are expected to reach the low or even mid 30 degrees by the end of next week.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more. Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July."

Mr. Willington indicated that while the high pressure will bring settled conditions there could be some rain in Derry and Donegal.

“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month. Elsewhere in the UK, such as in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, rain-bearing weather fronts will make limited headway against the high pressure, bringing some rain to north-western parts of the UK," he stated.

Rebekah Sherwin, deputy chief meteorologist with the Met Office, explained why there is unlikely to be a repeat of the record-breaking temperatures that scorched England last month.

"There is some uncertainty about next week’s temperatures, although in early August sunshine in the UK doesn’t have the heating potential of mid-July as the sun is lower in the sky and the hours of daylight are marginally shorter. Both of these factors suggest that we’re very unlikely to see temperatures peak much above low to mid 30s.