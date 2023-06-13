The Met Office’s Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms comes into effect from 1pm on Tuesday and it is forecasting that it will be “very warm with some heavy afternoon showers”.

It is predicting: “Variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals. A few showers around, these heavy and thundery in the afternoon especially in the west. Very warm or hot. Maximum temperature 26 °C.”

For tonight, the Met Office states: “Any showers dying out with some clear spells developing, perhaps some mist forming towards the east coast, light winds continuing. Minimum temperature 12 °C.”

Al fresco in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 78

Met Éireann has predicted a similar scenario for Donegal, and in its forecast for Ulster states: “Very warm today with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon and evening with the potential for spot flooding, most likely in the west.

"Highest temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees generally and light southeasterly breezes, it will be a little cooler near the coast with an onshore breeze through the afternoon and some patches of coastal mist or fog are also possible.”

The warn weather also looks set to continue into the weekend with the Met Office forecasting: “Warm, sunny and settled conditions continuing towards the end of the week. Perhaps some heavy showers developing later on Friday and Saturday.”