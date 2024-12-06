Weather warnings as Donegal battens down the hatches for Storm Darragh

By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 12:52 BST
With the onset of Storm Darragh bringing very strong and gusty northwest winds with potential impacts of fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping, Met Éireann have issued a number of weather warnings for Donegal.

A Status Yellow Rain warning will come into effect from 10am Friday until 10am Saturday morning bringing heavy rain and heavy showers with potential impacts of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Red Wind warning for Donegal will take effect from 11pm on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

A Status Yellow Wind warning will come into effect from 3pm Friday until 3pm Saturday bringing strong and gusty south to southwest winds veering northwest on Friday night with potential impacts of fallen trees, loose debris, difficult travelling conditions and some wave overtopping.

A Status Orange Wind warning will come into effect from 10pm Friday until 10am Saturday bringing very strong and gusty northwest winds with potential impacts of fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

A Status Yellow Marine warning is also in place until midnight on Sunday for all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea with cyclonic gales or strong gales gradually developing during Friday and Friday evening, becoming north to northwest on Friday night into Saturday.

During this period of inclement weather, the public are urged to exercise extreme caution and only travel if it is absolutely essential. All road users should be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions.

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable during this time

The public is reminded of the danger of fallen trees as it may be the case that there could be electricity wires tangled up with the tree that will pose a risk to life - contact ESB Networks at 1800372999. Use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times if your electricity is cut.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 0749153900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 0749172288. For emergencies requiring the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

Storm Darragh: Multiple Amber, Orange and Yellow weather warnings issued for Derry, Donegal and Tyrone

