Yellow warning for ice issued for Derry and Tyrone with temperatures set to plummet
The Met Office have warned of the potential for ‘icy surfaces leading to some difficult travel conditions’.
There will probably be ‘some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and there will be the potential for ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’, the Met Office said.
A cold night with frost are predicted and while it will be largely dry, a few wintry showers towards the north coast are possible with a minimum temperature of -3 degrees.
Met Éireann have not issued a warning for Donegal but say it will be cold with clear spells and some showers in Ulster.
"Some will be of hail, sleet or snow, with any snow showers mainly on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes, with widespread frost and some ice developing,” it stated.
With temperatures forecast to fall below freezing and a risk of ice and frost on roads, the Department for Infrastructure have confirmed the gritters will be out overnight. Motorists have been urged to take care if they must travel this evening.
"Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads,” the Department confirmed ahead of the expected fall in temperatures on January 1.
