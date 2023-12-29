Yellow warnings for heavy rain and wind in place for Derry and Donegal
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Status Yellow Warning for rainfall for Donegal has been issued by Met Éireann live until 9pm on Friday.
Meteorologists are warning that heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding in some areas.
A marine small craft warning is also in place for southern and western coasts of Ireland as far north as Bloody Foreland with westerly winds reaching force 6 or higher at times.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for between 4am and 11am on Saturday.
A band of rain, occasionally heavy, will move northeast on Saturday. 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected in a few hours. This falling onto saturated ground may lead to flooding and transport disruption.
Meteorologists are advising travellers that bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer and spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.