Yellow warnings for heavy rain in place in Derry and Donegal for Hallowe'en night

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain for Derry that will remain in place until 10pm.

"Heavy rain likely to bring some flooding and impacts to travel," he forecaster has warned.

People are being warned there is a potential for 'spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;' 'bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer'; and 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely'.

Status yellow rain warning in place for Derry Hallowe'en

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow warning for rain for the whole of Ireland which will remain in place until midnight.