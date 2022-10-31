Yellow warnings for heavy rain in place in Derry and Donegal for Hallowe'en night
Yellow rain warnings for heavy rain are in place for Hallowe'en night with meteorologists on both sides of the border warning of the potential for localised flooding and some disruption.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain for Derry that will remain in place until 10pm.
"Heavy rain likely to bring some flooding and impacts to travel," he forecaster has warned.
People are being warned there is a potential for 'spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;' 'bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer'; and 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely'.
Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow warning for rain for the whole of Ireland which will remain in place until midnight.
"Heavy rain on Monday (Hallowe'en) will lead to localised flooding and some disruption," the forecaster stated.