Yellow wind warning for Derry and Donegal with transport disruption, fallen trees and power cuts possible

Meteorologists are warning of the potential for transport disruption, fallen trees and power cuts in Derry and Donegal this weekend with yellow wind warnings in place on both sides of the border.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office have issued weather warnings for Saturday and Sunday.

“A prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel,” the Met Office said after issuing its warning for Derry, which is live from 7am on Saturday morning to 9pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Donegal from 3am on Saturday until 2pm on Sunday.

It has warned of ‘sustained strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwesterly coupled with large coastal waves’ with ‘winds peaking on Saturday night into Sunday morning’.

Possible impacts include wave overtopping and spray, difficult travelling conditions especially near the coast and some fallen trees, according to the Glasnevin-based meteorological service.

A marine warning for small craft is in place for all Irish coasts with southwest winds veering west to reach force 6 or higher at times.

The Met Office has warned people to be prepared for delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“There is a small chance of isolated, short term loss of power,” it stated.

It warned that strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60 mph developing quite widely and a small chance of gusts reaching 70 mph around some coasts and high ground areas.

"This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard,” it stated.