Derry braces itself for severe weather with warnings in place as Storm Darragh approaches

As Storm Darragh is set to have an impact across the Northwest region this weekend, Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging the public to take all the necessary precautions to keep safe and to protect themselves and their property in the event of possible flooding and widespread disruption.

The Amber wind warning valid for the North has been updated and has now been assessed as a low likelihood of High impacts and is now valid from 1am until 9pm on Saturday, December 7..

A Yellow warning for wind is in place from 3pm on Friday to 6am on Sunday, while a Yellow warning for rain is in place from 3pm on Friday, December 6 to 12noon on Saturday, December 7, with a very low likelihood of medium impacts

All Council owned public parks, play parks will be closed on Saturday and we are advising the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees.

The weather warning will also have an impact on recycling centres across the Council on Saturday. While most will be closed there is a possibility some may be able to open if they are deemed safe to do so.

It may also impact on street cleansing and waste services.

Council outdoor sports and leisure facilities and courts will also be closed for this period. All scheduled sports activities at outdoor facilities will not go ahead on Saturday and the Council is liaising with clubs and user groups accordingly.

Cemeteries will be open for burials only and will be closed to the public on Saturday.

All Council owned Leisure Centres will open as normal except for Brooke Park Leisure Centre, which will be closed, and users advised to use facilities at Templemore Sports Complex.

Routine inspections will be carried out on all Council facilities on Sunday morning prior to them reopening. The public are asked to be patient as it may take time for them to open, and they will only be opened when deemed safe to do so.

Householders and businesses across the Council area are also encouraged to take the necessary measures to keep them and their property safe.

The following guidance has been provided by the Met Office.

Storm Darragh – AMBER warning for WIND for Northern Ireland from 0300hrs to 2100hrs on Saturday, December 7, 2024: MEDIUM Likelihood of MEDIUM Impacts. Potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Darragh.

YELLOW warning for RAIN for Northern Ireland from 1500hrs on Friday, December 6 to 1200hrs on Saturday, December 7: VERY LOW Likelihood of MEDIUM Impacts

What To Expect

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

Heavy rain associated with Storm Darragh could lead to some flooding and disruption.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Further information: UK weather warnings - Met Office

What should I do?

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses more room than usual.

Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees. In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Emergency Contact numbers:

Emergency services 999 or 112

Flooding Incident Line - 0300 2000 100

NI Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

NI Water – 03457 440 088

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

Report a blocked road – 0300 200 7891