Yellow wind warning for parts of Ulster with 88km/h gales possible off Donegal

The Met Office has issued the warning for Counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone valid from 8pm on Wednesday to 5am on Thursday.

"Strong winds overnight may bring a few travel impacts," the service stated.

It warns of the potential for 'some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges; and some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations".

A Met Éireann map showing areas that will be affected by strong winds.

Met Éireann also has a status yellow warning in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

"Very strong southwest winds veering west to northwest today (Wednesday) will persist through until Thursday morning. Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts along with a possibility of wave overtopping. Hazardous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas," it stated.

Gale warnings for all coasts of Ireland are also in place.