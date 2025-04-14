65% of Cork homeowners feel their neighbourhood is unsafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Quote Devil survey of 1,000 Irish homeowners found 60% of homeowners in Cork don’t feel protected against break-ins, highlighting the need for better home security. With summer approaching, longer days and increased travel plans often leads to relaxed safety habits. So, what precautions are different regions using to keep their homes secure?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The percentage of homeowners in each region using these safety measures

Window locks External CCTV cameras Smart doorbell (e.g., Ring) Deadbolt locks Burglar alarm system Cork 49% 30% 22% 35% 52% Belfast 75% 0% 75% 50% 50% Galway 65% 39% 26% 48% 38% Dublin 69% 39% 41% 52% 70%

Key findings in Cork:

User (UGC) Submitted

Over 50% of homeowners in Cork do not have window locks installed, which stands out compared to most other regions where the majority of homeowners report using them.

The most used safety measure in Cork is a burglar alarm system with 52% of homeowners having them installed.

Only 22% of homeowners use smart doorbells, 35% have deadbolt locks and 30% have external CCTV cameras.

Additional Cork findings:

65% of Cork homeowners deem their neighbourhood as not safe - the highest out of all regions surveyed.

More than half of Cork homeowners would not check windows and locks more often if going away.

27% of people in Cork leave their back door unlocked when at home, and 23% leave the front door unlocked. This puts them at higher risk, with an average of 4.7 break-ins occurring while people were home in Cork since 2019.

23% leave their windows open all night when sleeping and 23% also leave keys outside their home.

Conor Mulcahy, Head of Product & Renewals from Quote Devil advises on how these home security habits could be affecting home insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homeowners need to be aware that some of their everyday behaviours could put their home insurance coverage at risk. For example, 8% of people admit to leaving doors unlocked when out for a short period of time, which insurers may classify as negligence, potentially invalidating any claims for losses and damages. It is essential to check your home is secure before you leave, including locking all windows and doors. These small steps can make a big difference in keeping your home safe and covered.”