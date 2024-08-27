A Nightingale Sang in St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin

There was an enthusiastic capacity audience in St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin on the 21st August to hear French 18-year-old Soprano Eric Gentet, known as Eric Le Rossignol (Nightingale) present a Mid-day recital including music by Handel, Purcell and traditional Irish and Scottish Folk Songs.

There was an enthusiastic capacity audience in St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin on the 21st August to hear French 18-year-old Soprano Eric Gentet, known as Eric Le Rossignol (Nightingale) present a Mid-day recital including music by Handel, Purcell and traditional Irish and Scottish Folk Songs. He was accompanied on piano by his 13-year-old brother Marc in a style worthy of any advanced student of the National Paris Conservatoire where, indeed, he prepares for a Master's degree in Harmony and Counterpoint. Eric, who sings in a pure soprano voice, also studies Lyric Singing at the Paris Conservatoire. Eric’s voice, was at one moment powerful, and then light and sweet, filling the entire Cathedral even in the softest passages. He demonstrated a controlled vibrato not heard since the demise of the great past boy soprano of the same age; the last known boy was Michael Morley of the 1950’s. By rediscovering these forgotten techniques, Eric has been able to preserve and develop his soprano voice during and after the mutations of puberty and adolescence. The main differences between Eric and women sopranos are an absolute difference of timbre, Eric sounding like a boy but produced by an adult body, giving great power and absolute control, and a uniformity in the voice through the alto, mezo-soprano and soprano range, impossible for a woman to produce. The fact that Eric’s actual voice is the result of a continuation of the voice he has used from early childhood, makes it a unique quality for an 18-year-old singer, when others need years of practice to control their new adult voice. Eric's contrasting dynamics (light and powerful) were evident in his interpretation of the two items from the Messiah, which he had learnt by special request for the concert. His use of ornamentation and vibrato was tasteful and controlled, as was his command of breathing, demonstrated in the long passages of Ombra mai fu. As the recital progressed, the audience became more emotional and excited, and there were more than a few "tears in the eye" during "Danny boy". The final item on the programme, Scherza infida"from Ariodante also by Handel was executed beautifully with its challenging high and light variations and vocalise, demonstrating Eric’s future potential in Baroque repertoire. The recital was given entirely from memory by both artists, and there were two standing ovations and calls for an Encore which solicited an emotional rendition of Eric Coates' The Star of God, sung at the inauguration of The United Nations in January 1946 by one of Eric's boy soprano heroes of the past Derek Barsham, and which those present in the Cathedral took as a new heartfelt plea for world peace. Young Marc Gentet was well applauded for his sensitive accompaniment. Always completely with his brother and never trying to push or pull him. During the entr'acte he performed his own Improvisation on the piano. The Dean and Chapter had especially invited the brothers to perform during National Heritage Week, as the Dean had admired Eric's singing since he heard him in Derry Cathedral eight years ago. This pair of perfectly matched performers surely have a bright future, and one hopes that this recital will result in more invitations to Ireland.