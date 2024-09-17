A triumph for Marine Hotel in Ballycastle: hotel secures AA four-star award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Situated on the shorefront of Ballycastle, on the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland, Marine Hotel has been awarded with the AA four-star award for outstanding service and unwavering hospitality. Committed to quality and excellence, the team is thrilled to have achieved recognition for all the work being put into showcasing the premium property and outstanding location, a special feat as the hotel becomes one of the few in Northern Ireland to claim this award.

The AA four-star awards are no easy feat for a hotel to achieve. Each year AA inspectors choose the very best hotels across the entirety of the British Isles split into groups by star rating. This award is given based on hospitality, service, cleanliness and amenities and Marine Hotel is now one of the few hotels in Northern Ireland to be awarded this prestigious title.

The award complements the teams unwavering hospitality and proactive communication across all areas of the property. The Marine Hotel understands the importance of guest satisfaction and over the last number of years, the team have prioritised the needs of guests, going above and beyond to provide an exceptional stay.

Having undergone refurbishments in 2023, rooms are tastefully decorated and finished with modern, stylish touches. The recent refurbishment has breathed new life into the hotel and has been well-received by guests. It has also been recognised through the award directly. The four-star award specifically mentioned the local artwork that adorns the property, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors from around the world.

Claire Hunter, co-owner of Marine Hotel said: “We’ve been working incredibly hard to cater to the needs of our ever-growing clientele and it’s fantastic to see all the team’s hard work pay off. The commitment to delivering exceptional service and improving guest experience hasn’t gone unnoticed and we’re very proud to receive the four-star award from AA.”

Growing in popularity, Ballycastle was also recently named as best beach to visit in Northern Ireland by the Sunday Times with Marine Hotel pinned as the best place to stay thanks to its incredible location and stunning sea views.