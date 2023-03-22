Actor Dick Van Dyke - star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - involved in Miami car crash
Iconic actor and star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Van Dyke, has reportedly been involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Miami, Florida.
Mr Van Dyke was behind the wheel when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle. The 97-year-old sustained a bloody nose but, according to TMZ, was not taken to hospital.
The incident comes just weeks after the actor’s appearance on the US version of The Masked Singer. He was most recently back on the big screen making appearances in Jim Carrey’s comedy-drama Kidding as well as the Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.