An adorable guide dog is stealing the show at red carpet events

An unexpected guest has been strutting his stuff down some of the UK’s most exclusive events – turning the heads of red-carpet guests and West End actors.

The adorable guide dog, named Bill, stole the show at events including the Pride of Britain awards, the Craft Guild of Chefs National Chef of the Year awards and on stage at the musical The Devil Wears Prada.

At the Pride of Britain awards, Bill was given the full VIP treatment as he was walked down the red carpet with his owner Mohammed Ibrahim and former Love Island contestant and Guide Dogs campaign star, Faye Winter, and was greeted by moustached comedian Troy Hawke.

The cute two-year-old also managed to sneak on stage for the rehearsals for The Devil Wears Prada musical at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams, who plays the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, was among those surprised by Bill’s appearance.

And at the illustrious Craft Guild of Chefs National Chef of the Year awards, whose previous trophy holders include Gordon Ramsay, Bill was photographed with the winners as they collected their coveted prizes.

Bill’s surprise appearances were part of an "Unexpected Bills" campaign for Guide Dogs to raise awareness of the rising costs of pet ownership.

The charity is asking people to support its Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal campaign to raise money for its life-changing work and provide dogs to those who need them, amid rising costs for the dogs in their care.

Bill helps to spread awareness about the financial pressures impacting charity Guide Dogs and dog owners across the country | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

“a very good boy”

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Bill has done an amazing job popping up in places where you’d least expect him – just like how household bills can.

“We understand people are being squeezed from all angles, and we wanted to demonstrate in a creative way about what that means for dog and Guide Dog owners. We know pet owners want to provide the best care for their dogs, and as a charity we’re no different.

“Guide Dogs relies on donations to continue our life-changing work and covers the costs of all of our working guide dogs, including vet and food bills.

"We believe a person’s financial situation should never be a barrier to having a guide dog and need the public’s support now more than ever before.”

The campaign comes after research of 2,000 dog owners found 69 per cent are worried about rising costs associated with pet ownership.

And 55 per cent have been hit with an unexpected bill for their dog.

Bill and handler Mohammed Ibrahim posed together for group photo with Vanessa Williams at The Devil Wears Prada cast ahead of rehearsals. | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Tackling rising costs of pet ownership

Pet owners estimate on average they spend £1,144 in vet bills alone in a typical year – with 57 per cent admitting that having a dog is more expensive than they anticipated.

With the most expensive bill those polled have paid on average amounting to nearly £2,000.

But amid the backdrop of increasing bills and rising costs, 68 per cent were understanding of the need vets and other businesses have to cover ever-increasing outgoings.

And 83 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, sympathised with charity organisations which are having to spend more money to keep up with the costs of caring for dogs.

A Guide Dogs spokesperson added: “Our recently qualified guide dog, Bill, has been amazing at spreading awareness about the financial pressures impacting us as a charity, but also for dog owners across the country.

“Bill has been a very good boy, and I’m sure he will continue to be. And who knows, he may pop up in other places when you least expect him, too.”