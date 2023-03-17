Wild Isles is a rural homage to the islands of Britain and Ireland and unlike much of Sir David Attenborough’s work with the BBC, filming locations for the show could be within-sight. The show follows the legendary broadcaster as he reveals a host of spectacular animals living in our woodlands.

In the latest episode of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to a collage of breathtaking scenery and some pretty cute creatures for company. From wild boars to golden eagles, the show continues to uncover all kinds of wildlife under-threat from a lack of foresting.

Filmed on over 200 shoots over three years, the Wild Isles crew have toured our domestic isles looking for breathtaking footage. Here’s a list of the filming locations for episode 2.

Wild Isles filming locations

Episode 2

Golden eagle: Cairngorms

Robins & wild boar: Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire / Wales

The flowering forest: Chichester

Capercaillie: Cairngorms, Scotland

Wood ants: Buckinghamshire

Roe deer

Roe deer: Woking

Purple emperors: Sussex

Slug mating: Dartmoor

Honey buzzard

Red squirrels: Scotland

Honey buzzard: New Forest, Hampshire

Fallow deer: Sussex, Cheshire

