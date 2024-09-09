Canterbury release new Ireland Rugby Union kit, inspired by the textures of the Emerald Isle

Inspired by the iconic Irish landscape, Canterbury of New Zealand have released a new kit for Ireland’s Men and Women’s Rugby Union teams which celebrates the unique textures of the Emerald Isle

Canterbury, the official kit partner of Irish Rugby, today unveils the new home and alternate jerseys that will be worn during Ireland’s 2024/25 campaign.

The jerseys, along with a diverse and extensive range of training and supporter clothing range, are available via Intersports Elverys, in-store and on Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com, with prices starting from £60 (€70).

The bold design takes inspiration from the textures of the Emerald Isle, with Canterbury weaving in homages to Irish landscapes throughout the jersey. Nods to Benbulben, Giants Causeway and Cliffs of Moher can be seen, with Canterbury opting for a deeper ‘emerald green’ colour to the jersey.

The cadmium green detail on the shoulder print symbolises the mineral markings found in Ireland, while the jersey’s white panelling is reminiscent of Ireland’s 2005/06 jersey, reflecting fan preferences.

Boasting VapoDri+ adaptive and quick-drying technology, a bonded, elastic and flat-locked collar for strength, laser-cut holes for breathability, silicone logos and curved form for comfort and made from 100% recycled polyester, the jersey is the most technologically advanced ever produced by Canterbury.

Michael Collopy, Chairperson of the IRFU Commercial and Marketing Committee, said: “Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland, this year’s jersey captures what makes Ireland so amazing.

"It's a tribute to the natural beauty that defines our Emerald Isle and which inspires greatness. Each design detail captures the essence of Ireland's rolling hills, rugged coastlines, and lush greenery, allowing players and fans to proudly represent the nation on and off the pitch.”

While SVP of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, Simon Rowe, added: “The 2024/25 Ireland kit, designed by Canterbury, in collaboration with the IRFU, pays tribute to the unique beauty of the Irish landscape. The textures of the Emerald Isle are intricately woven throughout the jersey, showcasing the creative innovation of the teams involved.

“The jersey combines beauty with functionality, featuring cutting-edge design and premium materials to ensure that the players are able to express themselves on the pitch with comfort. It’s another momentous year for Irish rugby, with both the men's and women’s teams building on recent successes. We are excited to see this momentum continuing in their new kit.”

Also commenting, Philip Staunton, Buying Director, Intersport Elverys said: "Intersport Elverys is proud to partner with Canterbury and the IRFU to unveil the 2024/25 Ireland kit. Canterbury continues to lead the way in rugby, skillfully merging tradition with innovation in their designs for one of the sport's top nations. We're privileged to bring this iconic jersey to Irish Rugby supporters in stores nationwide and internationally through Elverys.ie.

"The Irish Rugby jersey is a powerful symbol of pride for fans both at home and abroad, and we’re honored to help them wear their passion with pride as they cheer on our teams on the world stage."