Ghostbusters legend Dan Aykroyd makes surprise appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen Live
Hollywood legend Dan Aykroyd has made a surprise appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live on BBC One today (June 3). Fans were left delighted after the Ghostbusters actor, 70, made his appearance on the morning cooking show.
He was introduced to the show by presenter Matt Tebbutt who was excited to talk to the actor. Matt began the show by saying: “Very exciting, our special guest today is a true Hollywood A-lister. Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning star of so many iconic movies. If you need an amazing guest for a TV show, who ya gonna call?”
Wine expert, Olly Smith, then excitedly said: “Dan Aykroyd. I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, I’m going to burst.” Aykroyd was praised by fans for his “humble” attitude as he said: “Oh, that’s too much. Oh thank you, what a pleasure - this is a massive show.”
Aykroyd also joked: “All of the UK watch it. People are in bed, the King and Queen are watching it.” The Hollywood legend sported a chef’s hat during his appearance on the show as he paid tribute to workers in the food industry.
When asked about his hat, Aykroyd said: “Well this is a food show, this a tribute to food service workers everywhere. Nobody works harder than food service workers, except maybe train drivers, doctors and nurses.
“And so this is from the In-N-Out Burger chain in Los Angeles, Nevada, and Arizona - the great burger which has tonnes of iceberg lettuce, that’s the secret to a great burger, iceberg lettuce. This is the hat that would be at the take-out when you drive up there.”
Fans of the show took to social media to share their delight at the Trading Places actor appearing on the show. One Twitter user said: “Please could the legendary Dan Aykroyd be on every week?, don’t know who enjoyed the show more, the behind the scenes staff, the Chefs & Olly, Mr Aykroyd or us guys watching!”
Another tweeted: “Don’t normally watch #Saturdaykitchen as I’m at work most of the time. But popped on the TV to see one of my favourite actors @dan_aykroyd on there, he was lovely and was really getting into the food. And he did Seemed to be down to earth. Glad he got his food Heaven.” With a third adding: “Matt and Olly fangirling over Dan Aykroyd has been very entertaining”