Domino's launches new Korean BBQ range

Now available in stores, Domino’s has brought the heat with its newest range: Ultimate Korean BBQ. Inspired by popular Korean flavours including Gochujang and sticky Korean BBQ.

Domino’s is bringing back the heat with the launch of its brand new Ultimate Korean BBQ Chicken range. Now available in stores nationwide, the new range includes The Ultimate Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza, Loaded Fries – Korean BBQ, Korean BBQ Chicken Wings and the Korean BBQ Chicken Wrap.

Korean food has exploded in popularity with ingredients like Gochujang, the fermented spicy red chilli paste, and sticky garlic and ginger BBQ sauce quickly becoming favourite flavours. It’s exactly these ingredients that have inspired the new Domino’s range.

For the first time, Gochujang is used to marinate succulent pulled chicken thigh for a classic Korean-style flavour. The new Ultimate Korean BBQ Pizza showcases the newly marinated pulled chicken, along with bold red onions, spicy red jalapeños and a new sticky Korean BBQ drizzle. The new pizza also features vine-ripened tomato sauce, 100% fresh mozzarella and Domino’s signature fresh dough.

This new drizzle is made with the same gochujang that marinates the chicken on top of the pizza. The gochujang is blended with soy sauce, ginger and garlic to create a sticky sweet BBQ sauce reminiscent of Korean BBQ.

It’s this new drizzle that also gives the brand-new chicken wings their sticky sweet but savoury flavour. The Korean BBQ Chicken Wings, the first new wings Domino’s has launched in three years, are smothered in the Korean BBQ drizzle and cooked to perfection for a sticky sumptuous coating. To finish, crispy fried onions are added for an extra savoury crunch.

Alongside the new wings, Domino’s fan-favourite golden fries get the same treatment but with the addition of the Korean-inspired marinated chicken. Topped with red jalapeños, cheese sauce, a generous sprinkling of 100% fresh mozzarella and the new Korean drizzle, the fries are then baked to perfection.

For the lunchtime legends who want a sumptuous bite on their break, the new Korean BBQ Chicken Wrap includes the marinated chicken, the Korean BBQ drizzle, red jalapeños and fresh mozzarella all wrapped up and baked in a tortilla.

Louise Pilkington, Domino’s Director of Innovation said: “We’ve seen Korean food explode in popularity in recent months, with Korean BBQ and gochujang being some of the flavours our customers are loving.

Of course, we wanted to put our spin on it, and we hope our fans love it! The new wings are a highlight. The sweet BBQ drizzle is a personal favourite in the range. We hope these new flavours pack a flavourful punch for pizza fans!”

The Ultimate Korean BBQ Chicken, Loaded Fries – Korean BBQ Chicken, Korean BBQ Chicken Wings and the Korean BBQ Chicken Wrap are only available to order online, through the Domino’s app and in Domino’s stores across the nation from Monday 9th September until Sunday 10th November.