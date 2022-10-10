England captain Harry Kane will read a bedtime story to children on CBeebies tonight (October 10), it was announced this morning. The Tottenham star is set to tell a story called The Lion Inside in a special World Mental Health Day broadcast.

Kane may be a global superstar footballer, as he demonstrated by scoring the winner against Brighton at the weekend, but even he needs to remind himself to be brave at times. His message to children shows how it is absolutely okay to be scared to show bravery.

In a preview of what’s to come , Kane revealed the book, written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Bright, is about a little mouse who decides that - to be who he wants to be - he has to act bravely, even if he feels afraid.

Most Popular

Having done so, the mouse discovers that through self-belief, even little mice can be mighty lions. Kane explains we can all feel like that little mouse sometimes, yearning for our roars, but it doesn’t matter how big or small we are - we all have a lion inside.

How to watch Harry Kane’s CBeebies Bedtime story on TV and iPlayer

The first showing of Kane’s bedtime story will be aired on the CBeebies TV channel at 6.50pm tonight, Monday, October 10. Those who can’t tune in at this time can watch the programme on the BBC iPlayer website and app shortly after it has aired.

What is World Mental Health Day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Mental Health Day is an annual international day for mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.