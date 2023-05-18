As festival season draws near, Glastonbury has announced its exciting line-up for The Park, and some huge names are on the list.

This year, the popular music event, which will be held from June 21 to 25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton Somerset, will once again see headline acts taking to the stage in front of huge crowds of music lovers.

The news comes after the Arcadia line-up was revealed to the public, which has no doubt excited many ticket holders. The list features performers such as Skepta, The Chemical Brothers, Floating Points, DJ Flight, Dubkasm.

The headline acts appearing on The Pyramid stage have already been confirmed as singer Elton John, and bands Artic Monkey and Gun N’ Roses.

On social media today, (May 18) festival organisers shared details of who will be singing at The Park.

Acts include Fever Ray, Fatboy Slim, Sparks, Alt-J Thundercat, Alison Goldfrapp, Leftfield, Max Richter, Shygirl, Weyes Blood, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Viagra Boys, and Tinariwen, among others. The full line-up can be found on the Glastonbury Festival website.

Fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter. One person said: “The line-up just keeps getting better with every area.”

A second person added: “Love to see Guilty Pleasures on the poster as well! See u at the Rabbit Hole.”

A third person said: “Good job the headliners are decent this year.”

