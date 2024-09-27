Home ownership is no longer the top priority for young people

A pizza bar popped up in Hackney, offering a free slice to Londoners.

Hundreds of people were spotted getting their lunch on the house.

It was set up after research found 40 per cent of young people would cut down on takeaways - if it meant they could afford a home in the long run.

A poll of 1,000 18- to 30-year-olds found half don’t think they will ever get on the property ladder - because it’s so far out of their reach.

Which may be why home ownership is no longer the top priority for 91 per cent, with 45 per cent putting their dream on the backburner while they live life to the full.

And 63 per cent would prefer to enjoy the money they earn and not put it all into savings or a mortgage.

As many as 22 per cent would prioritise advancing in their careers and one in 10 would rather pay off their student loan.

Crowds gather at the Hackney pop-up pizza bar, where Slice is offering free pizza and raising awareness about the financial challenges facing young adults | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Cutting down on takeaways

It also emerged 73 per cent want to take advantage of travelling and enjoying their life while they can - treating themselves as often as three times a month to things like a meal out or a new item of clothing.

A spokesperson for new mobile network, Slice, which commissioned the research and rewards customers with cashback and the chance to have a say in its product features, said: “We understand that it’s hard out there for young people to buy their first home.

“We’re equally tired of hearing older generations tell us to cut back on takeaways to be able to afford a deposit.

“Cutting out takeaways for a year won’t even come close to the money needed upfront – but we’re giving away free pizza anyway.

“Times have changed in the last 20 years - becoming a property owner then was far easier and not as overwhelming financially.

“It’s no wonder so many have given up and would rather spend their hard-earned money on life experiences.”

Home ownership is no longer the top priority for 91 per cent, with over half wanting to live life to the full | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Living life to the full

The research also found 58 per cent don’t think they will ever be able to buy a property by themselves.

And 23 per cent feel they don't have a high enough salary to afford a mortgage for anything decent.

But 49 per cent are still trying to save for a deposit, regardless - leaving 45 per cent of those who don’t think they will ever be able to buy feeling sad or overwhelmed.

That said, 40 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, would cut down on takeaways if it could help them to afford a house deposit in the long run, while 36 per cent would reduce the amount of clothes shopping they do and 33 per cent wouldn’t go out for dinner so much.

The spokesperson for Slice, which is giving away a house deposit worth £30,000 to one founding member, added: “It's overwhelming when the things that are important to so many people feel completely out of reach.

“And we know, first hand, how hard it is for the next generation to get themselves on the property ladder.

“Which is why we’re giving away a lump sum to one lucky customer for a house deposit - so they can get on with other priorities.”