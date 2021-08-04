More than half of motorists find buying a car intimidating

Despite buying 10 million new and used cars every year, 60 per cent of Brits see their motor as nothing more than a ‘white good’ to get them from A to B.

Almost half (46 per cent) of the 2,000 adults polled found the car buying process complicated, while 51 per cent said it was intimidating.

And 61 per cent think buying a car could be a lot more straightforward than it currently is.

More than half (57 per cent) of female respondents found the car buying process intimidating, with this number falling to 45 per cent among males.

And it's car buyers in the capital who are most intimidated, with two thirds (65 per cent) admitting they found it a difficult experience, according to the research by Motorpoint [https://www.motorpoint.co.uk/], which specialises in low mileage, nearly new cars.

As a result, 65 per cent of drivers in London don’t trust car salespeople, compared to 45 per cent in the North West and North East.

Mark Carpenter, CEO at independent car retailer Motorpoint, said: “After property, the car is one of the public’s biggest purchases and it is vital that the buying process is made as simple and straightforward as possible.

“Not everyone has a deep understanding of the ins and outs of a car, or even any interest in them, so it is important they trust the person they are dealing with and that the experience is as transparent and stress-free as possible.”

Most important requirements when buying a car

The study also found that while there is no doubt a market for people looking for supercar speeds, the most important requirements for motorists are price, reliability, fuel efficiency, low mileage, and overall condition.

And when it comes to the car buying process, it is all about having salespeople who don't pressure and provide a straightforward buying process - as well as a long warranty and the chance to part exchange your old car.

The biggest concern for motorists, according to the survey via OnePoll, is paying over the odds.

Half of the respondents (50 per cent) also said they don't know whether to haggle when buying a car.

The car buying process

As a result of the concerns, more than a third (36 per cent) admitted they would like to go through the car buying process without speaking to anyone and doing it all online.

And 31 per cent would prefer if a friend or relative bought the car on their behalf.

But despite many finding the overall process a bit daunting, 76 per cent said 'new car day' is an exciting experience.

Mark Carpenter, CEO at Motorpoint, added: “Car buying should be a fun experience, where customers are confident they are going to drive out of a showroom in their perfect car – or have their dream vehicle delivered to their door.

“But our research had some really shocking findings. Getting your first car should be an exciting experience but 81 per cent of 18 to 24 year-olds said they found it intimidating.

"It shouldn’t be like this and it’s why we have a no haggling policy.