Nintendo has announced it will be releasing two new sets of pastel Joy-Con controllers ahead of the summer season. It answers calls from many fans for some lighter coloured controllers, with many using skins to make their controllers fit a pastel aesthetic.

The controllers will have all the usual features of the Nintendo Joy-Cons with motion controls and HD rumble-advanced vibration features. The Joy-Con controllers come in a variety of colours, but this is the first time Nintendo has opted for more muted tones since the release of the Animal Crossing Switch console three years ago.

The new pastel Joy-Con controllers are set to launch across the world on June 30, making them the perfect accessory for holiday gaming. Joy-Con controllers sell for around £69.99, with the new pastel versions set to be marked at the same price.

One set includes a left pastel pink Joy-Con with a right pastel yellow controller, while the other set features a left pastel purple controller with a right pastel green Joy-Con.

How to buy the pastel Joy-Con controllers