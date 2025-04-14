One in three Irish homes lack window locks
A study into home security explores burglary trends and reveals which security measures people rely on, or neglect during the summer months. Where are homeowners staying vigilant, and where are they leaving themselves exposed?
A Quote Devil survey found that 1 in 5 Irish homeowners have experienced an average of 2 break-ins in the past five years, highlighting security risks. As summer approaches, longer days and holiday getaways lead many to relax safety measures, often leaving windows and garden doors unlocked, making homes easier targets for burglars.
1 in 3 (33%) Irish homes do not have window locks
Safety measures Irish homeowners are least likely to use:
|Rank
|Safety measure
|% of Irish homeowners who have NOT purchased
|Not purchased but considering to purchase in the next six months
|1
|Security gates
|79%
|15%
|2
|A safe
|79%
|11%
|3
|Internal cameras (e.g., Tapo)
|73%
|20%
|4
|Guard dog
|66%
|6%
|5
|Smart doorbell (e.g., Ring)
|63%
|31%
|6
|External CCTV cameras
|58%
|26%
|7
|Deadbolt locks
|50%
|16%
|8
|Motion-sensor lights
|47%
|17%
|9
|Burglar alarm system
|34%
|16%
|10
|Window locks
|33%
|12%
Here are some key findings:
- Safes are rare in Irish homes – 79% of homeowners have never purchased one, with 68% saying they never plan to, while 11% are considering buying one within six months.
- Home security cameras remain uncommon 73% of homeowners don’t have internal cameras, 63% don’t use smart doorbells, and 58% lack external CCTV.
- Window locks are the most common security feature (64% of homes), yet 18% admit to leaving windows open when out briefly, and 6% leave them open all day.
- Burglaries often occur when homes are empty – 12% of incidents happened when no one was home, while 9% occurred when people were inside.
Further findings from the study:
- Despite widespread concern over burglaries, 57% do not feel confident that their home is adequately protected.
- Cork is the least safety-conscious city, despite having the highest number of break-ins per home in the last five years.
- Attempted break-ins without entry are the most common type of burglary, with 17% of homeowners reporting attempts to break in.