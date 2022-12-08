Driving in the snow can be difficult

The RAC has warned drivers to make sure their cars are ready for winter ahead of temperature dropping to well below zero. Advice offered by the breakdown company includes calling on motorists to check tyres are properly inflated and keeping oil levels topped up.

The warning comes as the Met Office issued weather warnings for snow and ice which cover large areas of the UK. They have predicted that overnight temperatures in some places could drop as low as -10C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert covering England from this evening through to Monday (December 12). The cold weather is expected to last well into next week, with the Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice currently in place until Friday (December 9).

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed. Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures. It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, warned that even daytime temperatures in some parts of the country may be only a few degrees above zero. Taking a look at the week ahead, he said: “As an Arctic maritime airmass settles across the UK, temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely. ”

Met Office UK weather forecast

Today:

There will be wintry showers across northern Scotland, and also affecting east coasts. Some showers across west Wales and southwest England producing sleet or snow over higher ground. Many other places are fine and dry. It will be breezy in the north, and feeling cold for all.

Wintry showers over northern Scotland and exposed coasts elsewhere, occasionally moving inland, with further snow accumulations and icy surfaces. Clear spells elsewhere and a widespread frost, severe in places.

Friday, December 9

Cold with widespread frost, perhaps some early isolated freezing fog. Wintry showers will continue near exposed coasts. Many inland areas will remain dry. Winds mostly light, moderate along exposed coasts.

Outlook for December 10-12

