Radio X has recently held its Best British Song Of All Time poll , and the 2023 results sees Oasis claim not one but three of the 10 top spots. The radio station’s annual poll in which listeners vote for their favourite tune from the UK also saw newcomers Wet Leg and legends Queen among the top songs.

The Manchester rockers claimed the top spot with their 1994 hit Live Forever, which topped the list in 2018 and 2021, while also claiming number 2 with Slide Away. Coming in at number 3 was the 1975 Queen anthem Bohemian Rhapsody with Arctic Monkeys’ 505 and last years’ winner Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under finishing off the top 5.

The poll, which saw more than 10,000 listeners vote for Britain’s best rock, alternative and indie songs, saw newcomers Wet Leg become the highest new entry on the list, landing at number 8 with their indie banger Wet Dream. The highest climber on the top 100 was Manchester post-punk legends Joy Division with their song Love Will Tear Us Apart, reaching number 14 up from last year’s 90.

Oasis had the most entries on the list, with 16 songs on the top 16, including Champagne Supernova at number 7. They were closely followed by Sheffield heroes Arctic Monkeys with 12 entries and The Stones Roses with 8 songs on the chart.

Manchester bands, including the Gallagher brothers’ solo and Oasis songs, The Smiths, Joy Division and The Stone Roses, made up 39 percent of the votes in the 2023 poll. The Northern city was followed by the capital, with bands like Blur, The Libertines and David Bowie, taking 20 percent of all votes.

You can find the full top 100 list on the Radio X website here .

Radio X Best Of British 2023 Top 10:

