News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Reginald D Hunter UK tour 2023/2024: Huge dates announced including Portsmouth - how to get tickets

The well-known comedian is performing at different stages across the country - here’s what you need to know.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:47 BST- 3 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:54 BST

American stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter has announced his eagerly-awaited UK tour. The 54-year-old comedian, originally from Albany, Georgia in the US, is poised to bring his razor-sharp comedy to the stage later this year and into early 2024.

Hunter, who's best-known for appearing on hit comedy shows such as Have I Got News for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, will be performing his new show titled Titled Reginald. D Hunter: The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t at 45 different venues in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, two-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for his thought-provoking conversations and tackling challenging and often “controversial” issues.

The world-renowned comedian has said about his show: "If you're sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of ALL the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated 'R' (for Reginald)."

Most Popular

    How to get tickets:

    Tickets are currently unavailable online. However, the Reginald D Hunter website states that tickets will be on sale soon. 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Reginald D Hunter tour UK and Ireland 2023/2024 tour dates:

    October 29, 2023 - Belfast, The Limelight

    October 30, 2023 - Dublin, Liberty Hall Theatre

    November 3, 2023 -  Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    November 7, 2023 -  Northampton, Royal And Derngate (Royal)

    November 8, 2023 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

    November 10, 2023 - Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

    November 11, 2023 -  Liverpool, Playhouse

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    November 12, 2023 - Manchester, Home T1

    November 13, 2023 -  Manchester, Home T1

    November 15, 2023 - Oxford, Playhouse

    November 16, 2023 - Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    November 17, 2023 -  Stratford-Upon-Avon, Stratford Playhouse

    November 18, 2023 - Winchester, Theatre Royal Winchester

    February 20, 2024 - Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

    February, 22, 2024 - Norwich, Norwich Playhouse

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 23, 2024 - Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

    February 24, 2024 - Newbury, Corn Exchange

    February 25, 2024 - Nottingham, The Glee Club

    February 28, 2024 - Canterbury, Gulbenkian Theatre

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 29, 2024 - Wimborne, Tivoli Theatre

    March 1, 2024 - Exeter, Corn Exchange

    March 2, 2024 - Bristol, The Redgrave Theatre

    March 3, 2024 - Bath, Komedia

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    March 5, 2024 - Durham, Gala Theatre

    March 6, 2024 - Lancaster, Grand Theatre

    March 7, 2024 - Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre

    March 8, 2024 - Stockton On Tees, Stockton Arts Centre - The Point

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    March 9, 2024 - Leeds, City Varieties

    March 13, 2024 - Aldershot, Princes Hall

    March 14,2024 - Milton Keynes, Stables Theatre

    March 15, 2024 - Hereford, Courtyard

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    March 16, 2024 -Monmouth, Savoy Theatre

    March 17, 2024 - Cardiff, The Glee Club

    March 20, 2024 - Brighton, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

    March 21, 2024 - Colchester, Mercury Theatre

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    March 22, 2024 -Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal

    March 23, 2024 - Salisbury, Arts Centre

    March 24, 2024 - St Albans, The Alban Arena

    March 27, 2024 - Basingstoke, Haymarket

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    March 28, 2024 - Birmingham, The Old Rep

    March 29, 2024 -Glasgow, International Comedy Festival, O2 Academy

    March 30, 2024 - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

    April 4, 2024 - London, Leicester Square Theatre

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    April 5, 2024 - London, Leicester Square Theatre

    April 6, 2024 - London, Leicester Square Theatre

    Related topics:TicketsPortsmouth