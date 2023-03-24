Easter is almost here and many of us may be wondering when is the best time to arrange our grocery shop during the Bank Holiday weekend. And with two Bank Holidays bookending the Easter weekend - you’ll need to know when your nearest supermarket is open.

Tesco stores across the UK will open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday with the same opening and closing hours to ensure that their employees can spend some time with their loved ones.

On Good Friday, all stores will be open from 6am until 10pm.The supermarket giant will shut their doors on Easter Sunday, meaning shoppers will need to purchase their groceries in advance or at their local corner shop.

Store opening hours on Easter Monday will vary depending on location and store type – but many large stores will be operating with reduced hours.

Below are the opening and closing times: