UK troops race against time to rescue 6,000 Brits as Taliban take Kabul

People have been attempting to flee the country. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

UK troops are desperately attempting to rescue remaining Brits in Afghanistan as the Taliban claim victory over the country.

Kabul airport has descended into chaos as British and US troops attempt to evacuate citizens and foreign nationals who have worked with their governments.

The Taliban have taken over Kabul for the first time in almost 20 years, laying claim to Afghanistan after an offensive which saw the group re-take swathes of the country.

Militants were pictured in the presidential palace following the withdrawal of foreign troops and exit of the country’s president, who fled on Sunday.

There are an estimated 6,000 Brits in Afghanistan, including embassy staff and aid workers. The UK army is now attempting to evacuate them from the country.

All commercial flights out of Kabul were suspended on Sunday, with military aircraft carrying out evacuations.

There have been reports that the airport was under fire last night as thousands attempted to escape.

One British private security worker who got out of the country told the Mirror: “It was a nightmare extraction as we dodged traffic for the last dash to the airport. There was apparently shooting at checkpoints.

“Kabul was rammed with traffic and refugees as the Taliban entered the city and we were ordered to evacuate. It happened so quickly.

“I hope that everyone got out – driving to the airport was horrific and some of us didn’t think we would make it out in time.”

The Taliban’s offensive across Afghanistan has accelerated dramatically in recent days, with fighters taking the last major city, Kabul, on Sunday after the withdrawal of foreign troops and exit by the president.

The city has reportedly descended into chaos, with thousands of foreign nationals and residents heading to the airport in an attempt to flee the country.