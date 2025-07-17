Get the Amalfi vacation look with essential beachwear from Boux Avenue | Boux Avenue

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boux Avenue’s Amalfi collection nails the sexy-but-secure swimwear vibe for your summer holiday, with retro-chic bikinis and dreamy cover-ups

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sun, style and Amalfi vibes. Boux Avenue has got all your beachwear essentials you need this summer. Packing for a summer holiday truly signals the start of vacation season. Get ready for your getaway with Boux Avenue's new Amalfi swimwear range.

I spotted the Amalfi Crinkle Balconette Bikini Top in Powder Blue £36 online and immediately knew it was coming with me. The textured crinkle fabric feels luxe and super flattering, while the balconette cut gives just the right lift and support.

It’s that rare combination of sexy and secure, and it looks even more stunning in real life. Paired with the matching high-waisted bikini bottoms £24 the look is retro-chic with a modern twist. The high waist smooths everything out and adds a bit of vintage glamour, ideal for lounging under a parasol or grabbing a cocktail at the beach bar.

Boux Avenue Amalfi Bikini Top and bottoms | Boux Avenue

But for those days when I want a bit more coverage, the Amalfi Crinkle Swimsuit £52 is my go-to. The same dreamy Powder Blue color, the same flattering texture, but in a sleek one-piece silhouette that hugs in all the right places. It’s classy, timeless, and somehow still manages to feel cool and contemporary.

Boux Avenue Amalfi Crinkle Swimsuit | Boux Avenue

To complete the look, I fell in love with Boux Avenue’s chiffon layers. The Chiffon Maxi Kaftan Dress £36 is airy, dramatic, and perfect for when I want to float from sun lounger to lunch without skipping a beat. It’s sheer enough to show off my bikini underneath, but adds a graceful cover that feels elegant, not heavy. For something a little lighter, the Chiffon Maxi Sarong £22 is endlessly versatile.

Boux Avenue Chiffon Maxi Kaftan Dress and Chiffon Maxi Sarong | Boux Avenue

Each piece in this collection feels like it was made for that dream Mediterranean escape. Whether I’m poolside in Italy or just sunbathing in the back garden, Boux Avenue’s swimwear and beach cover-ups give me that sunkissed, effortlessly polished look every time.

So if you’re planning your summer wardrobe, I couldn’t recommend this collection more. Think soft textures, flattering cuts, and just enough drama to make you feel like a main character on holiday.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today