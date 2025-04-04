Standing desks have become hugely popular in recent years | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The special Amazon discount is a “lightning deal” and it looks like the allocation could sell out very quickly

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With home working having become the norm, many people have become more conscious of the time they spend sitting down, hunched over a desk, and the harm it can do to our bodies over the long term.

That's why standing desks have surged in popularity in recent years. Not only do they ensure your spine is aligned and you've got better blood flow, they've been found to increase productivity and improve your overall posture.

It sounds like a win-win, then, but cheap standing desks don't offer the option to raise and lower the height. Or, if they do, it's a cumbersome mechanical process. So many owners just get bored of using them and sit down on the job.

You set the heights you want, and it quietly raises and lowers | Amazon

Electric standing desks, especially with a memory function to ensure it always stops at your preferred level, can be very expensive, often running into hundreds of pounds.

And that's why we had to share this amazing deal on Amazon. It's an opportunity to buy an electrically operated standing desk for just £72.99.

And it even has the all-important memory smart panel, so it will remember the height you sit at and the height you stand at, and return to them at the touch of a button.

A touch panel keeps a memory of your favourite positions | Amazon

The price is for a 110cm by 60cm desk, so not enormous, but that will suit some home offices, and the larger sizes are also discounted.

There are two snags in this deal though. Firstly, you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Secondly, it's likely to go out of stock soon, because it's a "lightning deal". In the time it's taken to write this story, 10% of the allocation has gone, so be quick if you fancy investing in a new desk.

If you're not a Prime member, there's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.