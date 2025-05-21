Funniest Father’s Day cards of 2025 – and a gift idea to make dad groan
Are these the funniest Father’s Day cards this year? You decide
From eye-roll-inducing dad jokes to brutally honest one-liners, this year’s crop of Father’s Day cards pulls absolutely no punches. If your dad enjoys sarcasm more than sentiment, one of these might just be his perfect match.
Whether you’re looking for something punny, petty, or perfectly savage, here are six cards guaranteed to get a reaction — even if it’s just a slow blink and a sigh.
1. “Do you want children?” – Scribbler
A gloriously awkward punchline for the dad who loves a twisted take on family life – and isn’t above a little existential humour.
2. “Nuisance Calls” – Thortful
For the dad who knows his ringtone means one thing: another minor crisis that somehow involves his wallet.
3. “I’ve Found Your Glasses” – Moonpig
Equal parts cheeky and charming – this one’s a no-brainer if your dad’s more lager than literature.
4. “Happy Farter’s Day” – Ohh Deer
Juvenile? Yes. Beneath you? Possibly. Guaranteed to make him smirk? Absolutely.
5. “As Funny As You Think You Are” – Dean Morris Cards
Brutally self-aware and perfect for kids who’ve suffered through years of “pull my finger.”
6. “BALDI” – Card Factory
One for the follicly challenged father who knows what he is — and isn’t afraid to have it laminated.
And if cards aren’t enough… try beer with a punchline
Why did the dad cross the road? To get more beer, probably. If your old man loves a laugh (and a cold one), BrewDog’s limited-edition Punk Dad Jokes Gift Pack combines two of his favourite things – IPA and awful puns.
You can choose a four-can pack of Punk IPA or Hazy Jane for £12.99, or go all-in with six cans and a branded glass for £22.99. It’s a Father’s Day gift that’s guaranteed to make him groan, chuckle, and possibly shed a tear – especially if you use the FDAY10 code for 10% off while stocks last.
Standard UK delivery is £4.95 or free on orders over £50, with next-day delivery available too – just make sure you order before 2pm on a weekday if you’re cutting it fine.