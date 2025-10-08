Prime Day Deal: Celebrities are loving patch pocket jeans and these Levi’s wide-leg jeans are now 15% off | Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get the celebrity style look with these Levi’s wide-leg jeans from Amazon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon Prime Day brings a standout denim deal the Levi’s Women’s 728 Tailored High‑Rise Wide Leg Jeans , now £95 was £111.80 (15% off).

These jeans combine structure with modern ease, featuring a flattering high-rise waist that cinches the silhouette and a wide-leg cut that drapes beautifully.

Part of Levi’s “Lot 700” fits, they offer a polished look without compromising comfort. For anyone looking to upgrade their denim collection, this Prime Day deal is a perfect opportunity.

Front-pocket, or patch-pocket, jeans have become one of the most talked-about denim trends this year. Unlike traditional side pockets, patch pockets are stitched onto the front of the legs, often across the thigh or hip, creating a cleaner, less bulky front silhouette.

Levi’s Women’s 728 Tailored High‑Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Levi’s Women’s 728 Tailored High‑Rise Wide Leg Jeans | Amazon

The design, inspired by 1970s boho aesthetics, has been modernised for today’s fashion, offering both style and functionality. These high-rise jeans elongate the leg line and create a streamlined appearance, avoiding the extra bulk that traditional pockets can create.

The trend also reflects a revival of retro styles blended with modern minimalism, giving jeans subtle yet striking detail without overwhelming an outfit.

Front-pocket jeans provide styling versatility, easily pairing with tucked-in tops, cropped jackets, blazers, or knits, and they look just as good with flats, boots, or sneakers.

The popularity of front-pocket jeans has been amplified by celebrities. Sienna Miller has been spotted wearing patch-pocket styles paired with feminine knits and heels.

Fashion insiders have noted that this style has become a quiet revolution away from skinny jeans, embraced by style-conscious figures in both mainstream and street fashion.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Amazon Don’t miss Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – two days only! ⚡🛍️ £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are back on 7–8 October, giving Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of bargains across home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Expect savings of up to 40% from big-name brands like Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja and OURA – but only for two days. This is your chance to make a head start on Christmas shopping or bag everyday essentials at record-low prices. Once the clock strikes midnight on 8 October, the deals are gone. Don’t wait around. Click here to shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days now

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.