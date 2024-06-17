Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess Charlotte wore a sailor-style dress in navy and white to match her mother, the Princess of Wales’s chic look at Trooping the Colour.

Princess Charlotte shared another Mini-Me moment with her mother, the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour 2024. Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales wore an upcycled Jenny Jenny Packham dress, Princess Charlotte looked very sweet in a nautical-inspired dress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is obviously a fan of sailor-style dresses for her daughter, Princess Charlotte as she wore one to Trooping the Colour last year. For that occasion, Princess Charlotte wore a white and red sailor dress.

When Princess Charlotte appeared with her mother, the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham in 2022, she wore a £39 nautical style dress by Rachel Riley. Featuring a pean pan collar, the navy and ivory breton stripe, it looked perfect for the occasion.

The designer Rachel Riley is one that is favoured by the Princess of Wales as when Princess Charlotte turned six, she was seen wearing a Rachel Riley dress with puff sleeves in the birthday photograph that was released.

When Hello! Magazine spoke to Rachel Riley about Princess Charlotte wearing one of her dresses, she told them that “It was such a treat to see! It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all and was gardening at the time!”

Sailor dresses are not just for the royal family and make the perfect look for family picnics, summer days out or if you have an occasion like a forthcoming wedding. I have found three perfect sailor dresses for little girls, ranging from H&M to John Lewis to George at ASDA. Happy shopping!

